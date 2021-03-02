Leerink Partners Keeps Their Hold Rating on Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

Leerink Partners analyst Thomas Smith reiterated a Hold rating on Intercept Pharma (ICPT) on February 25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.52, close to its 52-week low of $21.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 42.1% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, and Aclaris Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intercept Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.62, which is an 110.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Intercept Pharma’s market cap is currently $715.3M and has a P/E ratio of -2.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.48.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline is OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. The company was founded by Mark E. Pruzanski and Roberto Pellicciari on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.