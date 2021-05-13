Leerink Partners Keeps Their Hold Rating on Innate Pharma (IPHA)

Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch maintained a Hold rating on Innate Pharma (IPHA) on May 11. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.07, close to its 52-week low of $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 40.9% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Silverback Therapeutics, Molecular Partners AG, and Bolt Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Innate Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.77.

The company has a one-year high of $7.75 and a one-year low of $3.55. Currently, Innate Pharma has an average volume of 14.86K.

Innate Pharma SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is engaged in discovering and developing first-in-class therapeutic antibodies that harness the innate immune system to improve cancer treatment and clinical outcomes for patients. It specializes in immuno-oncology, a new therapeutic field that is changing cancer treatment by mobilizing the power of the body’s immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells. The company’s revenue results from payments received to research, collaboration, and licensing agreements signed with pharmaceutical companies.