Leerink Partners Keeps Their Hold Rating on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar reiterated a Hold rating on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) on April 29 and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $140.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 50.8% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $171.40, a 23.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $181.00 price target.

Based on Alnylam Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $178 million and GAAP net loss of $200 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $99.48 million and had a GAAP net loss of $182 million.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases. The company was founded by John Kennedy Clarke, Paul R. Schimmel and Phillip A. Sharp on June 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

