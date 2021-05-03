Leerink Partners Keeps Their Hold Rating on Alcon (ALC)

In a report issued on April 29, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Alcon (ALC). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $75.43, close to its 52-week high of $76.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 70.4% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Organogenesis Holdings.

Alcon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.45.

The company has a one-year high of $76.53 and a one-year low of $49.74. Currently, Alcon has an average volume of 844.1K.

Alcon Inc. is a medical company which is specialized in eye care products. The company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells technologies and devices for cataract, retinal, refractive surgery, as well as contact lenses and lens care products.