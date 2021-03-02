Leerink Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Buy rating on Zai Lab (ZLAB) yesterday and set a price target of $183.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $154.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 54.2% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Harpoon Therapeutics, and Mersana Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zai Lab with a $207.29 average price target, which is a 32.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.16 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $193.54 and a one-year low of $43.06. Currently, Zai Lab has an average volume of 361.9K.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need. Its product pipelines include ZL-2306, ZL-2401, FPA144, ETX2514, and ZL-2301. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.