Leerink Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

In a report issued on May 12, Marc Goodman from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 49.8% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Relmada Therapeutics with a $62.50 average price target, a 78.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Based on Relmada Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $22.22 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.67 million.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of d-methadone receptor antagonist, which is a chemical entity that addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system diseases and other disorders. The company was founded on May 31, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.