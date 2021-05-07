Leerink Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on Progyny (PGNY)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis maintained a Buy rating on Progyny (PGNY) today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.24, close to its 52-week high of $59.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Progyny with a $58.67 average price target, representing a 12.8% upside. In a report issued on April 29, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Progyny’s market cap is currently $4.57B and has a P/E ratio of 116.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 30.46.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 238 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PGNY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Progyny, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the field of reproductive medicine, translating scientific discoveries related to early embryo development into clinical tools. Its services include egg freezing, IVF treatment, surrogacy, podcast, adoption, and Eeva Test. The company was founded on April 03, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.