Leerink Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

In a report released today, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 54.8% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Silverback Therapeutics, Bolt Biotherapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Genocea Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.35.

Genocea Biosciences’ market cap is currently $141.3M and has a P/E ratio of -2.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.15.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GNCA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, William D. Clark, the President & CEO of GNCA bought 36,498 shares for a total of $81,785.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. It uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes; and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.