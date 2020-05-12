Leerink Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on Castle Biosciences (CSTL) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 70.4% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Guardant Health, Exact Sciences, and NeoGenomics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Castle Biosciences with a $40.50 average price target, implying a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Based on Castle Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.63 million and net profit of $2.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.44 million and had a net profit of $3.87 million.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The company offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. It also markets DecisionDx-UM, which is a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma. The company was founded by Derek J. Maetzold in September 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, TX.