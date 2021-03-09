Leerink Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on AVEO Pharma (AVEO)

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Buy rating on AVEO Pharma (AVEO) on February 28. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 59.2% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Blueprint Medicines.

AVEO Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

The company has a one-year high of $10.71 and a one-year low of $2.23. Currently, AVEO Pharma has an average volume of 409.6K.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E. Weg on October 19, 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.