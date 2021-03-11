Leerink Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on Amryt Pharma (AMYT)

In a report issued on March 9, Ami Fadia from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Amryt Pharma (AMYT). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 48.9% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amryt Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00, representing a 183.5% upside. In a report issued on March 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Amryt Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $42.52 million and GAAP net loss of $46.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $40.3 million and had a GAAP net loss of $32.26 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amryt Pharma PLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and delivering new treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare or orphan diseases. It holds an exclusive license to sell Lojuxta (lomitapide) for adults, across the European Union and other territories including the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey and Israel. Lojuxta is used to treat a rare life-threatening disease called Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia. Myalept (metreleptin) is an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients. It derives most of the revenue from the European Economic Area (EEA).