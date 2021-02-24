Leerink Partners Keeps a Hold Rating on Insulet (PODD)

In a report released today, Danielle Antalffy from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Insulet (PODD), with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $270.41, close to its 52-week high of $298.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 69.4% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Johnson & Johnson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Insulet is a Hold with an average price target of $281.88, representing an 8.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Insulet’s market cap is currently $17.19B and has a P/E ratio of 621.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 33.07.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PODD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Shacey Petrovic, the President & CEO of PODD bought 3,417 shares for a total of $99,981.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.