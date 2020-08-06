Leerink Partners Keeps a Hold Rating on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Hold rating on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 48.6% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, and MacroGenics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.25.

Based on Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $761K and GAAP net loss of $28.17 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $27.41 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADAP in relation to earlier this year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.