Leerink Partners Keeps a Buy Rating on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

In a report issued on March 23, Marc Goodman from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.67, close to its 52-week low of $28.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 46.5% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Relmada Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.50, which is a 99.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $75.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Relmada Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $517.6M and has a P/E ratio of -12.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.72.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RLMD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of d-methadone receptor antagonist, which is a chemical entity that addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system diseases and other disorders. The company was founded on May 31, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.