Leerink Partners Keeps a Buy Rating on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

In a report released yesterday, Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 39.3% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mirum Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.00, which is a 125.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Based on Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $37.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $17.95 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MIRM in relation to earlier this year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.