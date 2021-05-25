Leerink Partners Keeps a Buy Rating on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

In a report issued on May 21, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $181.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 67.1% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Treace Medical Concepts, Organogenesis Holdings, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Inspire Medical Systems with a $260.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $252.25 and a one-year low of $75.16. Currently, Inspire Medical Systems has an average volume of 237.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INSP in relation to earlier this year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead. The company was founded by Timothy P. Herbert in November 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

