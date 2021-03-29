Leerink Partners Keeps a Buy Rating on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

In a report released today, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 62.2% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Nuance Communications, and NextGen Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Computer Programs and Systems with a $35.50 average price target.

Based on Computer Programs and Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $66.85 million and net profit of $3.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $70.64 million and had a net profit of $11.23 million.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics. The Post-acute Care EHR segment provides post-acute care EHR solution and related services for skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. The TruBridge segment focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete revenue cycle management solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider. The company was founded by Michael Kenny Muscat Sr. in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, AL.