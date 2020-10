Leerink Partners Keeps a Buy Rating on Cerner (CERN)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis maintained a Buy rating on Cerner (CERN) today and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 61.3% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cerner is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.86, implying a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cerner’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.33 billion and net profit of $135 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.43 billion and had a net profit of $127 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CERN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation & training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States. The International segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures linked to business activity in Aruba, Australia, Austria, the Bahamas, Belgium, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, England, Finland, France, Germany, Guam, India, Ireland, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates. The company was founded by Neal L. Patterson, Clifford W. Illig and Paul N. Gorup in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, MO.