Leerink Partners Initiates a Buy Rating on Pharvaris (PHVS)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Pharvaris (PHVS) on May 11 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.28, close to its 52-week low of $21.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 44.6% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pharvaris with a $47.50 average price target, implying a 101.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Pharvaris NV is a clinical-stage company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel oral bradykinin B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin B2-receptor-mediated indications.