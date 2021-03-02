Leerink Partners Initiates a Buy Rating on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) received a Buy rating and a $28.00 price target from Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang on February 26. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 54.2% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Harpoon Therapeutics, and Rubius Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mersana Therapeutics with a $28.00 average price target, which is a 41.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $29.09 and a one-year low of $4.12. Currently, Mersana Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.17M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of antibody drug conjugates to improve patient outcomes in multiple oncology indications. Its lead product candidates are XMT-1522, which focuses on breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and XMT-1536, which targets ovarian cancer and NSCLC. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.