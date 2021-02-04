Leerink Partners Downgrades GW Pharma (GWPH) to Hold

In a report released today, Marc Goodman from Leerink Partners downgraded GW Pharma (GWPH) to Hold, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $211.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SAGE Therapeutics, Neurocrine, and Alkermes.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GW Pharma with a $216.71 average price target, a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.

GW Pharma’s market cap is currently $4.75B and has a P/E ratio of -92.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.22.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 97 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GWPH in relation to earlier this year.

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It offers its cannabinoid product, Epidiolex oral solution CV, a pharmaceutical formulation of cannabidiol (CBD) focusing on the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex. The company was founded by Geoffrey William Guy and Brian Whittle in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.