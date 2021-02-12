Leerink Partners Downgrades Amicus (FOLD) to Hold

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz downgraded Amicus (FOLD) to Hold today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 53.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Millendo Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amicus with a $21.33 average price target, a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.39 and a one-year low of $6.25. Currently, Amicus has an average volume of 2.67M.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients living with rare and orphan diseases. Its product include migalastat HCl, which is a small molecule that can be used as a monotherapy and in combination with enzyme replacement therapy for fabry disease. The company was founded on February 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.