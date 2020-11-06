Leerink Partners Believes Xencor (XNCR) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Jonathan Chang from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Xencor (XNCR), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.20, close to its 52-week high of $43.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 56.3% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Five Prime Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Xencor with a $50.00 average price target, a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $43.90 and a one-year low of $19.35. Currently, Xencor has an average volume of 296.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Xencor, Inc. engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The company was founded by Bassil I. Dahiyat and Stephen L. Mayo in August 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, CA.