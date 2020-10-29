Leerink Partners Believes Teladoc (TDOC) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Teladoc (TDOC), with a price target of $256.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $226.94, close to its 52-week high of $253.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 61.3% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teladoc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $240.27, which is a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Based on Teladoc’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $241 million and GAAP net loss of $25.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $130 million and had a GAAP net loss of $29.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 101 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TDOC in relation to earlier this year.

Teladoc Health, Inc. engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure. The company was founded on June 13, 2002 by George Byron Brooks and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

