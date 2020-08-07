Leerink Partners Believes Replimune Group (REPL) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Jonathan Chang from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Replimune Group (REPL), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.57, close to its 52-week high of $26.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 51.4% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Mersana Therapeutics.

Replimune Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.83, representing a 39.4% upside. In a report released today, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.22 and a one-year low of $8.58. Currently, Replimune Group has an average volume of 208.9K.

Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in an direct kill turmors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin Love and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.