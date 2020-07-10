Leerink Partners Believes Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) Won’t Stop Here

Leerink Partners analyst Ami Fadia maintained a Buy rating on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.35, close to its 52-week high of $7.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 45.7% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals with a $12.00 average price target, which is a 69.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $48.65 million and GAAP net loss of $3.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.13 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.69 million.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of specialty products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include M-72, Lorzone, ConZip, OB Complete, and Divigel. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

