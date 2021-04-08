Leerink Partners Believes NuVasive (NUVA) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on April 6, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on NuVasive (NUVA). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $65.86, close to its 52-week high of $69.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 71.3% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Organogenesis Holdings, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NuVasive is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.67, representing a 2.7% upside. In a report issued on March 25, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

NuVasive’s market cap is currently $3.38B and has a P/E ratio of -89.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.20.

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development of minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. It offers cervical and spine fusion surgery, cervical plating, and posterior fixation products. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

