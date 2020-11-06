Leerink Partners Believes Natera (NTRA) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Natera (NTRA), with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.39, close to its 52-week high of $77.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 77.6% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Twist Bioscience.

Natera has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.29, a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $77.29 and a one-year low of $16.87. Currently, Natera has an average volume of 703K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Natera, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It offers Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test, Horizon Carrier Screening, Spectrum Pre-implantation Genetic Screening and Spectrum Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis, Anora Products of Conception and Non-Invasive Paternity Testing. The company was founded by Matthew Rabinowitz and Jonathan Sheena in November 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.