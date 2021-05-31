Leerink Partners Believes Lantheus (LNTH) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on May 27, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Lantheus (LNTH). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.25, close to its 52-week high of $24.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 68.7% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Treace Medical Concepts, and Organogenesis Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lantheus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.33, a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lantheus’ market cap is currently $1.64B and has a P/E ratio of -134.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.12.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. Its products are used by cardiologists, nuclear physicians, radiologists, internal medicine physicians, sonographers and technologists working in a variety of clinical settings. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment produces and markets medical imaging agents and products throughout the U.S. This segment sells its products to radio pharmacies, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, clinics and group practices. The International segment operations consist of production and distribution activities in Puerto Rico and direct distribution activities in Canada. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, MA.