Leerink Partners Believes Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Won’t Stop Here

Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman reiterated a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) on April 20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $169.79, close to its 52-week high of $178.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 46.6% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $203.86, a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $186.00 price target.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $9.56B and has a P/E ratio of 39.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.70.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JAZZ in relation to earlier this year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: XYREM, ERWINAZETM, PRIALT, intrathecal infusion, FAZACLO and LUVOX CR. The company was founded by Bruce C. Cozadd in March 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.