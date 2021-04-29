Leerink Partners Believes Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on April 26, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $242.23, close to its 52-week high of $252.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 71.1% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Organogenesis Holdings, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Inspire Medical Systems with a $257.00 average price target, implying a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

Inspire Medical Systems’ market cap is currently $6.76B and has a P/E ratio of -108.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INSP in relation to earlier this year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead. The company was founded by Timothy P. Herbert in November 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

