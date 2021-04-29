Leerink Partners Believes Inovalon (INOV) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Inovalon (INOV), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.25, close to its 52-week high of $30.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 62.7% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inovalon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.17, implying a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Based on Inovalon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $190 million and net profit of $21.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $173 million and had a net profit of $4.72 million.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded on September 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.