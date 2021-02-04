Leerink Partners Believes Inovalon (INOV) Still Has Room to Grow

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis maintained a Buy rating on Inovalon (INOV) today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.60, close to its 52-week high of $27.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 71.3% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

Inovalon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.60.

Inovalon’s market cap is currently $4B and has a P/E ratio of 639.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.45.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded on September 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.