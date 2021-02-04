Leerink Partners Believes Inovalon (INOV) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Inovalon (INOV), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.50, close to its 52-week high of $27.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 71.3% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inovalon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.60.

The company has a one-year high of $27.93 and a one-year low of $13.39. Currently, Inovalon has an average volume of 664.9K.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded on September 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.