Leerink Partners Believes Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on May 12, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.51, close to its 52-week high of $20.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 58.1% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hookipa Pharma with a $23.00 average price target, implying a 26.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.00 and a one-year low of $8.10. Currently, Hookipa Pharma has an average volume of 213.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HOOK in relation to earlier this year.

HOOKIPA Pharma, Inc. engages in the development of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary its arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. Its product include VaxWace, a replication-deficient viral vector; and TheraT, a replication-attenuated viral vector, are designed to induce robust antigen specific CD8+ T cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. The company was founded by Rolf Zinkernagel, Andreas Bergthaler, Lukas Flatz, and Daniel Pinschewer in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.