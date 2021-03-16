Leerink Partners Believes Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) Still Has Room to Grow

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar reiterated a Buy rating on Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.10, close to its 52-week high of $29.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 57.7% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Dicerna Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.80, a 32.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Dicerna Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $40.96 million and GAAP net loss of $36.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.08 million and had a GAAP net loss of $39.67 million.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of treatments for rare diseases, chronic liver diseases, cardiovascular disease, and viral liver infectious diseases. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Douglas M. Fambrough III, Mark A. Behlke, Roberto Guerciolini, James Craig Jenson and John J. Rossi in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.