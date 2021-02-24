Leerink Partners Believes AxoGen (AXGN) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on AxoGen (AXGN), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.40, close to its 52-week high of $22.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 71.8% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Intersect ENT, and Align Tech.

AxoGen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on AxoGen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.43 million and GAAP net loss of $1.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.56 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.57 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AXGN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Karen Zaderej, the CEO of AXGN bought 19,375 shares for a total of $93,194.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AxoGen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerves. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. Its products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.