Leerink Partners Believes Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), with a price target of $196.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $154.41, close to its 52-week high of $162.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Theravance Biopharma, and Arcus Biosciences.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $175.00, representing a 12.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.59 billion and net profit of $578 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.26 billion and had a net profit of $468 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALXN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on serving patients with devastating and ultra-rare disorders through the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. Its products include ultomiris, soliris, strensiq and kanuma. The company was founded by Joseph A. Madri, David W. Keiser, Stephen P. Squinto and Leonard Bell in January 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.