Leerink Partners Believes AbbVie (ABBV) Won’t Stop Here

AbbVie (ABBV) received a Buy rating from Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $105.04, close to its 52-week high of $113.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 50.8% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

AbbVie has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $124.57, a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Based on AbbVie’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.86 billion and net profit of $36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.7 billion and had a net profit of $2.8 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 143 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ABBV in relation to earlier this year.

AbbVie, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on key therapeutic areas like immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women’s health and gastroenterology. The company was founded on October 19, 2011 and is headquartered in North Chicago, IL.

