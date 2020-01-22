Lear (LEA) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson maintained a Hold rating on Lear (LEA) yesterday and set a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $137.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.3% and a 47.3% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Lear has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $145.86, implying a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Lear’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $220 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $219 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems, and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the Seating and E-Systems segments.