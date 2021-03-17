Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.4% and a 54.2% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cellectar Biosciences, Harpoon Therapeutics, and Bicycle Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Leap Therapeutics with a $4.17 average price target, implying a 67.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.24 and a one-year low of $1.15. Currently, Leap Therapeutics has an average volume of 969.8K.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01 and TRX518. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.