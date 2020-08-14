Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Novak maintained a Buy rating on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) on June 12. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.91.

Leap Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.38, a 173.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 29, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.18 and a one-year low of $0.57. Currently, Leap Therapeutics has an average volume of 612.2K.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01 and TRX518. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

