Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Novak maintained a Buy rating on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 36.6% success rate. Novak covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Knight Therapeutics, and Ziopharm Oncology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Leap Therapeutics with a $4.00 average price target.

Based on Leap Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $375K and GAAP net loss of $6.52 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.37 million.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01 and TRX518. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.