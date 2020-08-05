LB Foster Company (FSTR) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on LB Foster Company (FSTR) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 52.7% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Orion Group Holdings, and Alta Equipment Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LB Foster Company with a $18.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.57 and a one-year low of $7.96. Currently, LB Foster Company has an average volume of 33.82K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FSTR in relation to earlier this year.

L.B. Foster Co. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Rail Products and Services; Construction Products; and Tubular and Energy Services. The Rail Products and Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide a variety of products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies. The Construction Products segment offers piling, fabricated bridge, and precast concrete products. The Tubular and Energy Services segment includes products and services predominantly for the mid and upstream oil and gas markets. The company was founded by Lee B. Foster in 1902 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.