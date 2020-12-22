Laurentian Bank of Canada Sticks to Their Sell Rating for TMAC Resources (TMMFF)

In a report released today, Barry Allan from Laurentian Bank of Canada maintained a Sell rating on TMAC Resources (TMMFF). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Allan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 45.7% success rate. Allan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fury Gold Mines, Marathon Gold, and Jaguar Mining.

The the analyst consensus on TMAC Resources is currently a Moderate Sell rating.

Based on TMAC Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $70.5 million and net profit of $16.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.8 million and had a net profit of $8.4 million.

TMAC Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal resource properties. It focuses on mining the Doris, Madrid, and Boston gold deposit trends located in Hope Bay mineral property in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut, Canada. The company was founded by A. Terrance MacGibbon on October 30, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.