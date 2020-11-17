Laurentian Bank of Canada Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF)

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Yashwant Sankpal maintained a Buy rating on Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.96.

Boardwalk REIT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.38, which is a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $38.96 and a one-year low of $11.06. Currently, Boardwalk REIT has an average volume of 2,432.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BOWFF in relation to earlier this year.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.