Laurentian Bank of Canada Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Jaguar Mining (JAGGF)

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Barry Allan maintained a Hold rating on Jaguar Mining (JAGGF) yesterday and set a price target of C$7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.95.

Allan has an average return of 15.1% when recommending Jaguar Mining.

According to TipRanks.com, Allan is ranked #5948 out of 7061 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jaguar Mining with a $6.59 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.05 and a one-year low of $4.72. Currently, Jaguar Mining has an average volume of 55.94K.

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.