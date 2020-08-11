Laurentian Bank of Canada Maintains a Buy Rating on TFI International (TFII)

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Mona Nazir maintained a Buy rating on TFI International (TFII) on July 28 and set a price target of C$49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.36, close to its 52-week high of $44.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Nazir is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 60.0% success rate. Nazir covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as SNC-Lavalin Group, IBI Group, and Stantec.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TFI International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.73, which is a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Based on TFI International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.24 billion and net profit of $75.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.34 billion and had a net profit of $87.71 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TFII in relation to earlier this year.

TFI International, Inc. provides freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package & Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package & Courier segment engages in pickup, transport, tracking and delivery of items across North America. The Less-Than-Truckload segment offers pickup, consolidation, transport and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment includes expedited transportation, flatbed, container and dedicated services. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.