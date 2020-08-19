Laurentian Bank of Canada Maintains a Buy Rating on Battle North Gold (BNAUF)

In a report issued on August 6, Ryan Hanley from Laurentian Bank of Canada maintained a Buy rating on Battle North Gold (BNAUF), with a price target of C$4.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.55, close to its 52-week high of $1.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 64.3% success rate. Hanley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Argonaut Gold, Alamos Gold, and New Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Battle North Gold with a $2.74 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.69 and a one-year low of $0.37. Currently, Battle North Gold has an average volume of 34.47K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rubicon Minerals Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration and development of gold and base metal exploration properties. Its properties include Phoenix Gold, Nevada Properties and Red Lake Exploration. The company was founded on March 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Toranto, Canada.