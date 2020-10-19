Laurentian Bank of Canada Believes TFI International (TFII) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Mona Nazir from Laurentian Bank of Canada assigned a Buy rating to TFI International (TFII), with a price target of C$66.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.91, close to its 52-week high of $49.43.

Nazir has an average return of 18.8% when recommending TFI International.

According to TipRanks.com, Nazir is ranked #3552 out of 7017 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TFI International with a $52.28 average price target, implying a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$76.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $49.43 and a one-year low of $15.24. Currently, TFI International has an average volume of 221.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TFII in relation to earlier this year.

TFI International, Inc. provides freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package & Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package & Courier segment engages in pickup, transport, tracking and delivery of items across North America. The Less-Than-Truckload segment offers pickup, consolidation, transport and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment includes expedited transportation, flatbed, container and dedicated services. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.